Rupali Ganguly Rejoices Diljit Dosanjh's Removal From Border 2, Says 'No Room For Confused Loyalties'

Diljit Dosanjh has been receiving hate and backlash from all corners due to working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Since he uploaded the trailer to his Instagram handle, people across India have called for a boycott and urged the makers of Border 2 to remove the Punjabi singer and actor from the film. Amid this, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and subtly confirmed that Diljit has been removed from the forthcoming sequel.

Did Rupali Ganguly confirm Diljit Dosanjh's Removal From Border 2?

Taking to her X handle, Rupali Ganguly appreciated the makers for taking a stand and removing Diljit Dosanjh. While there is no official confirmation on the matter, the TV actress stated that there is "no room for confused loyalties" in a film about national pride. Without naming the actor, she wrote, “Border was a film that evoked deep patriotism among the people of our nation. It's truly disheartening and frustrating to see an actor in #Border2 who fails to recognise his responsibilities towards the country.”

She added, "Kudos to the makers for showing clarity and conviction by dropping that actor from film. A film that celebrates our soldiers and national pride must reflect that spirit in every aspect. No room for confused loyalties in a film about national pride. JAI HIND (Indian flag)."

FWICE's letter to Bhusham Kumar and other Producers urging them to remove Diljit Dosanjh from Border 2