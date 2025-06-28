Shefali Jariwala Death And Funeral Live Updates: Forensic Team, Police Begin Investigation, Netizens And Celebs Remember 'Kaanta Laga Girl'

Shefali Jariwala's Death and Funeral Live Updates: The actress and model was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on the intervening night of June 27 and June 28. She was 42 at the time of her passing. Her sudden death has come as a jolt to her friends, peers and co-workers in the film and television fraternity.
Shefali Jariwala's Death News: Shefali Jariwala rose to fame after featuring in the iconic single, Kaanta Laga. She also featured in the Akshay Kumar starrer Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye. Following her untimely passing, her friends and co-stars took to their social media accounts to pay moving tributes to the actress. Details of her funeral and last rites are yet to be made official.
Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, was snapped arriving at the Cooper Hospital and requested the paparazzi with folded hands as he entered the premises.
Celebs, family members, police and paparazzi can be seen arriving at Shefali Jariwala's residence after the news of the actress' death broke.
Mumbai Police was snapped arriving at Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem of Shefali Jariwal is taking place.
Shefali's last post was three days ago on her Instagram handle. It was a post from a photoshoot in which she was seen in a sequinned jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline. Her makeup is subtle, and she styled her hair in soft curls. The actress captioned it as, “Bling it on baby! 🪩✨”
Shefali Jariwala's sudden death, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, highlights the importance of not taking heart health for granted
Indian producer Vikas Gupta arrived at the residence of Shefali Jariwala to show his support to the grieving family.
Shefali rose to fame at the age of 19 and made a name for herself not only in the showbiz but also as an advocate for health and wellness. As per reports, Shefali Jariwala had an estimated net worth of $1 million, which is approximately ₹7.5 crore.
Despite featuring in several other projects, Shefali Jariwala continued to be referred to as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ popularly, and she had no qualms about it. In a podcast with Paras Chhabra, Shefali expressed pride in this identity and shared, “There can only be one Kaanta Laga girl in the world, and that is me. I love it and I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die.”
Friends, peers and co-workers of Shefali Jariwala took to their social media accounts to mourn her demise. Paras Chabbra, Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Mika Singh and Himanshi Khurrana penned a note for the Kaanta Laga fame.
Shefali Jariwala was best known for her performance in Kaanta Laga. Fans of the actress revisted the song on her passing and took to the comment section to write heartfelt tributes.
Shefali Jariwala's mother, along with her family members, rushed to the hospital following the news of her passing. A video of her mother's car entering the hospital is now viral online.
Since last night, police officials have been stationed outside Shefali Jariwala's residence. As per IANS, the officials are questioning the actress's domestic help and cook to get clarity on the events leading upto her death.
In the wee hours of June 28, Parag Tyagi rushed Shefali Jariwala to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Paparazzi videos shared a video of her husband in which he could be seen visibly devastated.
Following the sudden passing of Shefali Jariwala, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) penned a note along with her photo in her remembrance. In the official post, the cine body confirmed that the actress suffered a sudden heart attack.
