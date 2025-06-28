Shefali Jariwala Death And Funeral Live Updates: Forensic Team, Police Begin Investigation, Netizens And Celebs Remember 'Kaanta Laga Girl'

Despite featuring in several other projects, Shefali Jariwala continued to be referred to as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ popularly, and she had no qualms about it. In a podcast with Paras Chhabra, Shefali expressed pride in this identity and shared, “There can only be one Kaanta Laga girl in the world, and that is me. I love it and I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die.”



