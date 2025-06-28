Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • Shefali Jariwala Death And Funeral Live Updates: Forensic Team, Police Begin Investigation, Netizens And Celebs Remember 'Kaanta Laga Girl'
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 28 June 2025 at 12:11 IST

Shefali Jariwala Death And Funeral Live Updates: Forensic Team, Police Begin Investigation, Netizens And Celebs Remember 'Kaanta Laga Girl'

Shefali Jariwala's Death And Funeral Live Updates: The actress, best known for her role in the music video Kaanta Laga, breathed her last at the age of 42. Her last rites and funeral procession is likely to take place soon.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Shefali Jariwala Death News Live
Shefali Jariwala Death News Live | Image: Republic

Shefali Jariwala's Death and Funeral Live Updates: The actress and model was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on the intervening night of June 27 and June 28. She was 42 at the time of her passing. Her sudden death has come as a jolt to her friends, peers and co-workers in the film and television fraternity. 
 

Live Blog

Shefali Jariwala's Death News: Shefali Jariwala rose to fame after featuring in the iconic single, Kaanta Laga. She also featured in the Akshay Kumar starrer Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye. Following her untimely passing, her friends and co-stars took to their social media accounts to pay moving tributes to the actress. Details of her funeral and last rites are yet to be made official.  

28 June 2025 at 12:11 IST

Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Arrives At Cooper Hospital

Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, was snapped arriving at the Cooper Hospital and requested the paparazzi with folded hands as he entered the premises.

28 June 2025 at 11:51 IST

Vishuals Outside Shefali Jariwala-Parag Tyagi's Residence

Celebs, family members, police and paparazzi can be seen arriving at Shefali Jariwala's residence after the news of the actress' death broke.

28 June 2025 at 11:48 IST

Mumbai Police Arrives At Cooper Hospital

Mumbai Police was snapped arriving at Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem of Shefali Jariwal is taking place.

28 June 2025 at 11:44 IST

Shefali Jariwala's Last Instagram Post Was About...

Shefali's last post was three days ago on her Instagram handle. It was a post from a photoshoot in which she was seen in a sequinned jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline. Her makeup is subtle, and she styled her hair in soft curls. The actress captioned it as, “Bling it on baby! 🪩✨”

28 June 2025 at 11:09 IST

Shefali Jariwala's Death: 10 Subtle Signs Of Cardiac Arrest

Shefali Jariwala's sudden death, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, highlights the importance of not taking heart health for granted

Know More: Shefali Jariwala Death: 10 Subtle Cardiac Arrest Signs You Should Know About

28 June 2025 at 11:01 IST

Vikas Gupta Arrives At Shefali Jariwala's Residence

Indian producer Vikas Gupta arrived at the residence of Shefali Jariwala to show his support to the grieving family. 
 

28 June 2025 at 11:39 IST

What Was Shefali Jariwala's Net Worth?

Shefali rose to fame at the age of 19 and made a name for herself not only in the showbiz but also as an advocate for health and wellness. As per reports, Shefali Jariwala had an estimated net worth of $1 million, which is approximately ₹7.5 crore.  

Also Read: Shefali's Net Worth: Kaanta Laga Girl Earned In Crores From Showbiz

28 June 2025 at 10:46 IST

Shefali Jariwala Wanted To Be Remembered As 'Kaanta Laga Girl' Till She Died

Despite featuring in several other projects, Shefali Jariwala continued to be referred to as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ popularly, and she had no qualms about it. In a podcast with Paras Chhabra, Shefali expressed pride in this identity and shared, “There can only be one Kaanta Laga girl in the world, and that is me. I love it and I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die.” 

 

28 June 2025 at 10:45 IST

Celebs Mourn The Demise Of Shefali Jariwala

Friends, peers and co-workers of Shefali Jariwala took to their social media accounts to mourn her demise. Paras Chabbra, Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Mika Singh and Himanshi Khurrana penned a note for the Kaanta Laga fame. 


Read More: Shefali Jariwala Dies At 42: Television Fraternity Pays Moving Tributes 
 

28 June 2025 at 10:41 IST

Fans Flood Comment Section Of Kaanta Laga Song After Shefali Jariwala's Death

Shefali Jariwala was best known for her performance in Kaanta Laga. Fans of the actress revisted the song on her passing and took to the comment section to write heartfelt tributes. 

 

28 June 2025 at 10:39 IST

Shefali Jariwala's Mother Cries Inconsolably

Shefali Jariwala's mother, along with her family members, rushed to the hospital following the news of her passing. A video of her mother's car entering the hospital is now viral online. 

Read More: Shefali's Mom Utterly Devastated After Her Death Due To Heart Attack

28 June 2025 at 10:37 IST

Mumbai Police And Forensic Team Reaches Shefali Jariwala's Residence

Since last night, police officials have been stationed outside Shefali Jariwala's residence. As per IANS, the officials are questioning the actress's domestic help and cook to get clarity on the events leading upto her death. 
 

28 June 2025 at 10:33 IST

Shefali Jariwala's Last X Post Goes Viral After Her Death

Following her passing, an old post of X (formerly Twitter) by Shefali Jariwala has resurfaced. She posted on the occasion of Siddharth Shukla's death anniversary and wrote, "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla."
 

28 June 2025 at 10:27 IST

Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Spotted First Time Since Her Passing

In the wee hours of June 28, Parag Tyagi rushed Shefali Jariwala to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Paparazzi videos shared a video of her husband in which he could be seen visibly devastated. 

Read More: Who Is Parag Tyagi, Husband Of Shefali Jariwala, The ‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl

28 June 2025 at 10:24 IST

Shefali Jariwala Cause of Death

Following the sudden passing of Shefali Jariwala, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) penned a note along with her photo in her remembrance. In the official post, the cine body confirmed that the actress suffered a sudden heart attack. 

Read More: How Did Shefali Jariwala Die? AICWA Reveals Cause Of Death

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 28 June 2025 at 10:48 IST