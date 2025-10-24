Updated 24 October 2025 at 17:03 IST
Sachin Sanghvi's Lawyer Says 'No Merit' In Sexual Assault Case | 5 Points To Know About Thamma Composer's Arrest
Sachin Sanghvi reportedly reached out to the alleged victim on social media and offered her work in his music album. Later, when they met at his studio, he reportedly proposed marriage to her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi, known for his compositions in Bollywood movies like Bhediya, Maalik, Param Sundari, Go Goa Gone and many more as part of the duo Sachin-Jigar, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s. Sachin was taken into custody in Mumbai on October 23 and was later granted bail. Here are the highlights of the accusations and the case filed against the Bollywood musician.
How Sachin got in touch with the alleged victim?
As per the complainant, Sachin Sanghvi reached out to her via Instagram in February last year offering her work on his music album. They exchanged phone numbers and started meeting in person.
Sachin proposed marriage to the complainant?
As per the alleged victim, Sachin Sanghvi proposed marriage to her after he called her to his studio. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Advertisement
Sachin's lawyer says the sexual assault case against him has 'no merit'
After the Bhediya composer's arrest and release on bail in the sexual assault case, his lawyer said that there was "no merit" to the allegations against him. Aditya Mithe said, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case. My client’s detention by the police was illegal and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally."
Advertisement
Sachin and Jigar remain silent on the sexual assault case
So far, Sachin Sanghvi has not issued any statement in the sexual assault case filed against him. His Instagram handle is deactivated but X account is active. Other part of the duo, Jigar Saraiya, has also remained mum in the matter.
Sachin is married with a daughter
Sachin Sanghvi is married to Sheetal Sachin Sanghvi and shares a daughter with her. Tanishkaa Sanghvi, the couple's daughter, is also a singer. She has sung the song Laadki in Coke Studio, which was released in 2015.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 16:58 IST