Sachin Sanghvi's Lawyer Says 'No Merit' In Sexual Assault Case | 5 Points To Know About Thamma Composer's Arrest

Sachin Sanghvi was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s on the pretext of marriage and giving her work in music industry | Image: Republic

Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi, known for his compositions in Bollywood movies like Bhediya, Maalik, Param Sundari, Go Goa Gone and many more as part of the duo Sachin-Jigar, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s. Sachin was taken into custody in Mumbai on October 23 and was later granted bail. Here are the highlights of the accusations and the case filed against the Bollywood musician.

Sachin Sanghvi has been booked in the sexual assault case of a woman in her 20s | Image: X

How Sachin got in touch with the alleged victim?

As per the complainant, Sachin Sanghvi reached out to her via Instagram in February last year offering her work on his music album. They exchanged phone numbers and started meeting in person.

Sachin proposed marriage to the complainant?

As per the alleged victim, Sachin Sanghvi proposed marriage to her after he called her to his studio. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Sachin Sanghvi's compositions feature in the latest release Thamma | Image: X

Sachin's lawyer says the sexual assault case against him has 'no merit'

After the Bhediya composer's arrest and release on bail in the sexual assault case, his lawyer said that there was "no merit" to the allegations against him. Aditya Mithe said, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case. My client’s detention by the police was illegal and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally."

Advertisement

Sachin and Jigar remain silent on the sexual assault case

So far, Sachin Sanghvi has not issued any statement in the sexual assault case filed against him. His Instagram handle is deactivated but X account is active. Other part of the duo, Jigar Saraiya, has also remained mum in the matter.

Sachin-Jigar's popular films as a composer duo include FALTU, OMG, Go Goa Gone, Badlapur, happy Ending and many more | Image: X

Sachin is married with a daughter