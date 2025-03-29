Saif Ali Khan Brutal Attack Case: Latest Update 2 Months After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case Update: Shariful Islam Shahzad, a Bangladeshi citizen, was arrested by Mumbai Police and CBI for stabbing the veteran actor at his Bandra residence on the intervening night of January 16. Since then, Shahzad has been in custody. Now, in a latest update, he has filed for a bail plea in Mumbai sessions court. In the plea filed through his lawyer, he claimed that he had not committed the crime and that the entire case against him was fabricated. The plea also claims that the FIR against him has been made in a wrong manner and that Shehzad has been cooperating with the police in the investigation.

At present, the case is going on in Bandra magistrate court but comes under the jurisdiction of Mumbai sessions court. Only when the police file a charge sheet can the case be transferred to the sessions court.

What has happened so far in the ongoing Saif Ali Khan stabbing case?

On January 16, the accused entered the house of Saif and Kareena Kapoor through the couple's younger son Jeh's bathroom window. According to the information gathered during the police investigation, the accused's primary motive was to ask for ransom by taking Jeh as hostage, however, his plan failed when he saw Saif coming to defend his family. In a panic, he stabbed the actor multiple times and escaped through the fire exit.

While Saif rushed to the hospital in an auto and underwent surgery, the police arrested the accused after around 70 hours from Thane. During the investigation, as per police, he accepted to committing the crime. Even the fingerprints gathered from Saif-Kareena's house matched the accused, as per state CID.