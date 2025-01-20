sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:53 IST, January 20th 2025

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor Is Recovering Well, Likely To Be Kept Under Observation For 1 More Day

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: The Bollywood is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital after sustaining six injuries from an attack at his residence.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan's Health Report Card: Saif Ali Khan will likely be kept under observation for one more day, says Lilavati Hospital COO. The doctors' team will take the call after meeting the actor’s family. On the health front, Saif is recovering well, as confirmed by Lilavati Hospital COO Niraj Uttamani.

Updated 09:53 IST, January 20th 2025