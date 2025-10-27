Saif Ali Khan Join Hands With Pulkit Samrat For Sneha Taurani’s Untitled Film? Reports Suggest Team Conduct Mahurat Ceremony

Saif Ali Khan has been in the headlines since he join the upcoming movie Haiwaan hemled by Priyadarshan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 17 years. While fans eagerly await his return to the big screen, a new report reveals that the Tashan actor has now signed another film in direction with Sneha Turani, daughter of Ramesh Turani, co-starring Pulkit Samrat.

Saif Ali Khan, Pulkit Samrat to join hands for the first time for Sneha Turani’s movie?

According to Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan and Pulkit Samrat are set to share the screen in a new film. The media portal also suggest that the two actors will collaborate on a project as lead.

As makers are yet to officially annouce the project, the team reportedly held its mahurat ceremony earlier today, on October 27, 2025. The film is yet to receive a title.

Ramesh Taurani, co-founder of Tips Industries, has previously produced Saif’s hit films Race and Race 2. Now, his daughter Sneha Taurani will also direct a project featuring the Omkara actor alongside Pulkit Samrat.

Sneha has contributed to several Bollywood successes, including Ranbir Kapoor’s Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. She made her directorial debut with the Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon starrer Bhangra Paa Le, a comedy-drama released theatrically on 3 January 2020, which is now streaming on Netflix.

