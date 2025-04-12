Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case: Chargesheet Reveals What Kareena Kapoor Told Actor After Brutal Attack

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: The actor was brutally attacked on January 16 while he was at his home in Mumbai during the wee hours. Apart from Saif, Kareena Kapoor, their two sons - Taimur and Jeh - and their helpers were present. While the attacker, now identified as Bangladeshi national Mohammed Shariful Fakir, fled from the fire staircase, Saif rushed to the hospital where he was treated for his wounds. The actor sustained several injuries. Three 3-months after the incident, the Bandra police filed a 1,613-page chargesheet against the accused and revealed that Kareena urged the actor, who confronted the actor, to leave him and prioritise his injury. The chargesheet also revealed that Taimur insisted on going to the hospital with Saif.

What did Kareena Kapoor say after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in January?

As per media reports, the chargesheet stated that Kareena arrived at home from a party at 1:20 AM and shortly after, around 2 AM, Jeh's nanny Junnu rushed to their room and informed them about a stranger with a knife in their younger son's room demanding money. “Around 2am, Junu came to our room screaming, ‘Jaybaba ke room me ek admi hath me chaku lekar aaya hai, aur wo paise maang raha hai," she said. On hearing this, the couple rushed to his room, and Saif got in a scuffle with the attacker, who ended up stabbing him multiple times before fleeing.

On seeing this, Kareena insisted to Saif that he shouldn't run behind the attacker and rather go to the hospital to treat his wounds. “Ye sab chhod do, pehle neeche chalo. Hospital chalte hain (Leave all this, let’s go downstairs first. Let’s go to the hospital,” actor Kareena told Saif, as per the charge sheet.

She quickly took Saif, their kids and household staff downstairs to ensure safety from the attacker.

'I will go with Papa'