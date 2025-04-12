Has Anupama Parameswaran Found Love In 2-Year-Old Younger Dhruv Vikram? Their Alleged Spotify Playlist Goes Viral

Anupama Parameswaran is a popular actress in South Indian cinema. She has been in several hit films, including Kodi, Karthikeya 2, and Tillu Square. However, apart from her work life, her personal life also attracts wide attention. Speaking of which, the actress is sparking dating rumours with Chiyyan Vikram's son Dhruv after their alleged Spotify playlist leaked online. For the unversed, Anupama and Dhruv are working together in Mari Selvaraj's directorial Bison.

Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram's playlist leaks online

A Reddit user took to social media and shared a playlist hinting that the duo are not just romantically linked but also that their playlist is in sync. It seems the love between them sparked on the sets of Bison, and the rumoured couple is going strong. The display image on the playlist shows the rumoured couple sharing a kiss. The next image confirms that the playlist is being shared by Anupama and Dhruv. "This seems to be their shared Spotify playlist. Got it from r/KollyGossips. They are working together on Dhruv's next film with Mari Selvaraj, Bison, scheduled to release later this year," read the post.

Soon after the post went viral, netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Such a cute profile pikchaaa." Another wondered, "Is it PR for their new movie? Why would they share their Spotify playlist for the public. Atho ippo ingine aano..Spotify playlist share aakiyaano parayunne date cheyyanu ennu." A third user wrote, "If they are, then damn! They'd make one really good looking couple."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

All about Bison