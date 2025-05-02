Saif Ali Khan Says Taimur Gave Him 'The Look' After Watching Adipurush: I Said Sorry, He Forgave Me

Updated May 2nd 2025, 18:43 IST
Saif Ali Khan is currently busy promoting the latest released mafia film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begin. The film was released on Netflix and marks his first film after the stabbing incident. In a recent interview shared on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Saif was asked by Jaideep Ahlawat whether his children watch his films. Pataudi prince revealed that he had to apologise to his son for Adipurush.
The film's failure was attributed to outrage over its trash VFX, weak dialogue, and a general sense of disconnection with its setting.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s 9-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan, recently watched his father’s film Adipurush and his reaction amused the internet as didn’t find it very enjoyable.
During an interview, the Devara Part 1 actor shared, “I just showed him Adipurush recently. Then, after a while, he started giving me a look. Then I said ‘Yeah, sorry’. He said, ‘it’s okay’. He forgave me.”
In Adipurush, Saif portrayed Lankesh, while Prabhas played Raghav, and Kriti Sanon took on the role of Janki. Directed by Om Raut and inspired by the Ramayana, the film faced huge criticism after its release. The feedback led the makers to redub some visual effects and dialogues following the first weekend.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s sons, Taimur and Jeh, were regularly for Mumbai paparazzi until a few months ago. However, following Saif’s stabbing incident, where an intruder broke into their home in Bandra, the family decided to stop allowing the children to be photographed. Before the incident, Kareena and Saif had been open with the paparazzi, almost accepting their presence as part of daily life. Fans loved Jeh and Taimur’s unfiltered and fun spotting like their mom and dad.
