Did Virat Kohli Like Avneet Kaur's Sultry Photos On Her Fan Pages? Netizens Tag Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s husband and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli grabbed attention online and this time not just for his power gameplay but for some surprising activity on social media. Some eagle-eyed internet users recently noticed that the RCB star liked Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur's photos on Instagram, sparking a wave of comments and discussion with many tagging the cricketer's wifey while sharing the screenshots.

Virat Kohli like Avneet Kaur's photos posted on fan page? fact check

On May 2, some users claimed that Virat Kohli liked a photo series shared by a fan page dedicated to TV actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram. Screenshots showing his official account name in the "likes" section of the post soon went viral.

Reactions followed swiftly. One user commented, "Virat liked Avneet Kaur's fan page post on Anushka Sharma's birthday!" Another suggested, "Maybe his manager did it." Some speculated, "It must have been a mistake."

A user said, "Virat liked Avneet Kaur's fan page post on Anushka Sharma's birthday!" Another suggested, "Maybe his manager did it." Some speculated, "It must have been a mistake." Several users tagged Anushka Sharma with screenshots to complain about the cricketer. One commented yesterday, "Aaj to bhabhi ji ka bday hai dekho bhabhi kya krre yeh." Another wrote, "Mai to tut gaya yarrrr."

There is currently no proof that Virat personally liked the post. The like has since disappeared, adding to the mystery. Whether he genuinely liked it or not remains unclear.

Virat Kohli sends heartfelt birthday wish to wifey Anushka Sharma

Moreover, Virat Kohli returned to Instagram with a heartfelt message for his wife, Anushka Sharma, on her 37th birthday. He wrote, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday my love,” alongside a picture of the couple.