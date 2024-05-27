Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, in February, confirmed that he will be reuniting with director Siddharth Anand after 17 years for their next project titled Jewel Thief. Now, it seems the duo has kicked off with the shooting. On early Monday, the War director shared a series of photos from the set.

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand reunite for next project

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddharth shared a set of two photos from Budapest, Hungary, posing with his “first hero”. In the first image, Saif and Siddharth, twinning in black T-shirts and jeans, can be seen posing for the camera. In the next photo, they are seen engrossed in a deep conversation. The director hasn’t mentioned which project they are shooting but one can anticipate this one for Jewel Thief.

“Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change! Haha! Love you Saif!” read the caption.

Soon after he dropped the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user called them, “The best duo”. Another wrote, “All the best Sidd Sir the goat stylish action Director in India.” However, there were some who requested the director for Ta Ra Rum Pum sequel.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Siddharth made his directorial debut with Saif and Preity Zinta’s Salaam Namaste, which was a blockbuster hit. It was followed by another movie with Saif, Ta Ra Rum Pum.

What do we know about Jewel Thief?

Jewel Thief is bankrolled by Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures while Robbie Grewal is helming it. It will be a heist focusing on the battle between Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the title has been inspired by Dev Anand’s 1967 movie, but the plot has nothing to do with the original movie.