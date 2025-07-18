Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Newcomer Ahaan Panday Gives Bollywood Old-Timers A Run For Their Money, Film Defies All Logic With Strong Opening

Updated 18 July 2025 at 16:32 IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday has made a promising debut in Bollywood alongside Aneet Padda with a romantic movie. The film is earning positive reviews from critics and the audience, owing to which, the film is expected to do well at the box office. Seeing the pace of the collection, the movie is likely to open in double digits. With this, the actor is giving old-timers a serious competition.
According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹9.2 crore at the box office since Friday morning. Seeing the collection pace, the film is likely to surpass the ₹10 crore mark on the opening day. Saiyaara had an overall 41.07 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 35.51 per cent in the morning and 46.62 per cent in the afternoon.
Even the pre-sales of the movie tickets were promising, earning the third spot in the list after Chhaava and Sikandar. Despite no promotions, Saiyaara was able to gross over ₹9 crore ahead the release of the film.
Ahaan made his debut under the Yash Raj Films banner, which has launched several established actors, including Ranveer Singh. His box office debut is an eye-opener to all the established actors, such as Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan, who are struggling at the box office. Well, it's the banner's strategy of 'No Promotions' that paid them well, brewing a buzz around Panday, forcing the movie buffs to go to the theatres to catch a glimpse of Ahaan and Aneet's chemistry. While the story seems similar to Aashiqui 2, it's the mystery around Panday's personality and the 'nepo' tag that is leaving the movie buffs curious.
Directed by Mohit Suri, the film revolves around passionate lovers who navigate a rollercoaster romance, facing euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond.
