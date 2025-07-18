In The Company Of Legends: 'Lakshman' Ravie Dubey Shares Ramayana BTS With Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the magnum opus will release in two parts in Diwali 2026 and 2027. The film will feature TV actor Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The Sasuraal Simar Ka fame has shared a photo from the set of the movie.

Ravie Dubey shares a photo from the Ramayana wrap party

On July 18, Ravie Dubey took to his Instagram account to share a photo from the set of Ramayana. In the photo, the TV actor could be seen in a casual white t-shirt teamed with a black bottom and a denim jacket. He posed alongside Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor, who also sported a casual look comprising a black shirt and black pants.



Also Read: F1 Success Drives Forth Biopic On India’s Maiden Formula One Driver

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ravie wrote in the caption, “धैर्य धनी है महागुणी है विश्व विजय है राम ||” Alongside the photo, talking about the actor and director, he wrote in the caption, “in the company of legends”. Fans and followers of the actors took to the comments section to share excitement for the movie. While the filmmakers are making sure that there are no leaks from the movie set, the latest photo has increased anticipation for the movie.



Also Read: Amid Health Concerns, Kirron Kher Makes Rare Appearance | Watch

Inside videos from the Ramayana Part 1 shoot wrap go viral

On July 1, videos from the shoot wrap of Ramayana flooded social media. In one of the viral clips, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen feeding cake to Ravie Dubey and the actors sharing a hug. The Wake Up Sid actor was also seen giving a heartwarming hug to his co-star Ravie Dubey.



Also Read: Metro In Dino Cast And Director Celebrate As Film Nears ₹50 Cr Mark