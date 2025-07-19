Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Ahaan Panday's Romantic Film To Near ₹40 Crore Mark On Saturday

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's musical romantic film garnered positive reviews from the audience, which helped the business of the movie. Despite no promotions, the movie was able to leave a mark at the box office on the opening day. The film grossed ₹21 crore, becoming the 4th biggest opening of the year after Chhaava, Sikandar and Housefull 5. Interestingly, the film doesn't cast any established actor, but debutant Ahaan, and model Aneet, who featured in advertisements, and were still able to draw the audience to the theatres.

Saiyaara box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has minted ₹10.71 crore at the box office since Saturday morning. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹31.71 crore in India. However, this is not the final figure. Seeing the collection pace, the two-day collection is likely to reach the ₹40 crore mark.

Saiyaara had an overall 39.41 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 28.14 per cent in the morning and 50.67 per cent in the afternoon.

Earlier, Saiyaara had a week to enjoy a solo release at the box office. However, now the makers of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 have postponed the film, giving a two-week breather to Mohit Suri's directorial. The film will now release on August 1, clashing with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2.

Saiyaara's climax scene leaked online