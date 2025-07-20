Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Eyes To Beat Sikandar On Opening Weekend

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: It's been only two days, and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama is creating a heavy buzz on social media. The 'No Promotion' strategy helped the makers as it created a curiosity not just around the movie, but also the debutants Ahaan and Aneet. After entering the list of top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025, the film is looking to surpass Salman Khan's Sikandar's opening weekend collection.

Saiyaara box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹20.2 crore at the box office since Sunday morning. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹66.2 crore. To note: It's not the final figure for day 3 and will be updated by the end of the day. However, with the collection so far, the film has earned the 9th spot in the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. The film surpassed Metro In Dino today to move up a spot on the table.

Seeing the pace of the collection, the film might earn over ₹25 crore on Sunday and might surpass the ₹74.5 crore mark set by Sikandar. However, the real test for the movie would be Monday collection, as it would be the first weekday and would decide the fate of the rest of the week.

Saiyaara had an overall 58.62 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 38.70 per cent in the morning and 78.53 per cent in the afternoon. The maximum occupancy (so far) has been recorded in Jaipur (77 per cent).

Saiyaara beats Maa, Deva, Emergency, Fateh, and The Diplomat on Day 2