Streaming On OTT This Week: Sarzameen, Mandala Murders, Ronth, The Sandman S2 Part 2, Happy Gilmore 2 And More Web Series, Movies To Binge-watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video. From Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sarzameen, and Vaani Kapoor's Mandala Murders to Roshan Mathew's Ronth, the list includes titles from all genres.

Justice on Trial

Exploration of the American criminal justice system and notable cases through re-enactments based on actual court transcripts. The upcoming series stars Judy Sheindlin, Garon Grigsby and Marcus Hanson. It will stream on July 21.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ronth

Two patrol officers (played by Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan) face mounting tensions during a night shift as they navigate dangerous calls while confronting their strained partnership and personal demons. The Malayalam police procedural film will make its digital debut on July 22.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War

The upcoming season exposes how a combination of religious fervour, psychological manipulation, and political ambition forged a generation primed for battle, with devastating consequences still unfolding today. It will release on July 23.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Letters From The Past

When a young woman discovers a long-buried secret about her past, she must trace back a collection of letters to their writers to uncover the truth. The series features Gökçe Bahadır, Onur Tuna, and Selin Yeninci in lead roles. It will stream on July 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Sandman S2 Part 2

It is the second and final season of the drama series starring Tom Sturridge. Season 2 continues from where the first season concluded. After more than a century away from the Dreaming, Dream has been restoring and rebuilding his kingdom. As he transforms the palace, he vows to leave the past behind and look to the future. The past, of course, has other ideas. The series will release on July 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sarzameen

An Army officer will stop at nothing to free the Kashmir valley from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. It will directly release on OTT on July 25.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Mandala Murders

When a series of ritualistic murders shakes a small town, a detective and an ex-cop must investigate a mystery with deep ties to their pasts. Starring Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Surveen Chawla, the series will stream on July 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore isn't done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler's short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid's dream come true. The film also stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald in the lead roles. It will release on July 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Winning Try

After his career fell apart, a disgraced rugby star finds purpose coaching his old school's team — driving them and himself toward growth and redemption. Starring Yoon Kye-sang, Lim Se-mi and Kim Yo-han, the series will stream on July 25.