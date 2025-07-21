Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Ahaan Pandey-Aneet Padda's Romantic Film To Near ₹100 Crore Mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer was not just able to surpass Sikandar, but also the lifetime collection of Kajol's Maa, Shahid Kapoor's Deva, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency in the opening weekend. Headlined by debutant Ahaan, the film is likely to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year if it continues to collect in double digits for a continuous two weeks. However, the real test is Monday, the first weekday, and it will decide the fate of the collection.

Saiyaara box office collection day 4 (early estimates)

Seeing the Monday collection since morning, the film is likely to pass the test with flying colours. According to Sacnilk, the movie made ₹8.5 crore at the box office in India. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹91.75 crore. To note: This is not the final figure and will be updated by the end of the day. Saiyaara had an overall 31.39 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with 21.54 per cent in the morning and 41.23 per cent in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the movie earned ₹35.75 crore, witnessing a 37.50 per cent spike from Saturday. It concluded the opening weekend collection at ₹83.25 crore.

Saiyaara OTT Release