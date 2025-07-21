Republic World
Updated 21 July 2025 at 17:16 IST

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Ahaan Pandey-Aneet Padda's Romantic Film To Near ₹100 Crore Mark

Saiyaara has registered a historic opening weekend starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film grossed ₹119 crore at the box office worldwide.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Saiyaara Box Office Collection
Saiyaara Box Office Collection | Image: Instagram

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer was not just able to surpass Sikandar, but also the lifetime collection of Kajol's Maa, Shahid Kapoor's Deva, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency in the opening weekend. Headlined by debutant Ahaan, the film is likely to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year if it continues to collect in double digits for a continuous two weeks. However, the real test is Monday, the first weekday, and it will decide the fate of the collection.

Saiyaara box office collection day 4 (early estimates)

Seeing the Monday collection since morning, the film is likely to pass the test with flying colours. According to Sacnilk, the movie made ₹8.5 crore at the box office in India. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹91.75 crore. To note: This is not the final figure and will be updated by the end of the day. Saiyaara had an overall 31.39 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with 21.54 per cent in the morning and 41.23 per cent in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the movie earned ₹35.75 crore, witnessing a 37.50 per cent spike from Saturday. It concluded the opening weekend collection at ₹83.25 crore.

Saiyaara OTT Release

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the digital rights of the movie have been bought by streaming giant Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the date of OTT release, but if the makers follow the usual 8-week rule, then the date will fall around late September or early October. However, the film's performance at the box office also plays a major role. If it continues to do well, then the makers might delay the OTT release.

