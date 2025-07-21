Udaipur Files Row: Deletion Of Nupur Sharma's Controversial Dialogue To Revise AI Turban Scene, What Are The 6 Modifications Suggested By Centre

On Monday (July 21), the Ministry of Information has directed the makers of Udaipur Files to implement six modifications. From Nutan Sharma's dialogues to the removal of scenes, the changes have to be made before theatrical release. Helmed by Bharat S. Shrinate and Jayant Sinha, the movie is based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur. He was brutally murdered on June 28, 2022, in Udaipur.

6 modifications to be made in the Udaipur Files are:

⦁ Tweak the disclaimer with a recommended one and include a voice-over.

⦁ Remove the frames in the credits that thank various individuals.

⦁ Revise the AI-generated scene depicting a Saudi Arabia-style turban

⦁ Replace all instances of the name 'Nutan Sharma,' including on the poster, with a new name.

⦁ Delete Nutan Sharma's dialogue: "... maine toh wohi kaha hai jo unke dharma granthi mein likha hai..."

⦁ Remove the following dialogues

Hafiz: "Baluchi kabhi vafadaar nahi hota..." Makbool: "... baluchi ki..." and "...arre kya baluchi kya afghai kya Hindustani kya Pakistani...".

What is the shocking Kanhaiya Lal murder case that inspired the Vijay Raaz starrer?

According to the makers, Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder is based on the horrifying real-life incident of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur. This film dives deep into the events, the silence, the outrage and the battle for justice. The murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, 40, in 2022, sent shockwaves in Udaipur as well as the rest of India. He was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in the busy Hathipole area by two cleaver-wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam.

When will Udaipur Files release?