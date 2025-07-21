Udaipur Files Row: Deletion Of Nupur Sharma's Controversial Dialogue To Revise AI Turban Scene, What Are The 6 Modifications Suggested By Centre

Updated 21 July 2025 at 16:42 IST
On Monday (July 21), the Ministry of Information has directed the makers of Udaipur Files to implement six modifications. From Nutan Sharma's dialogues to the removal of scenes, the changes have to be made before theatrical release. Helmed by Bharat S. Shrinate and Jayant Sinha, the movie is based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur. He was brutally murdered on June 28, 2022, in Udaipur.
⦁ Tweak the disclaimer with a recommended one and include a voice-over.
⦁ Remove the frames in the credits that thank various individuals.
⦁ Revise the AI-generated scene depicting a Saudi Arabia-style turban
⦁ Replace all instances of the name 'Nutan Sharma,' including on the poster, with a new name.
⦁ Delete Nutan Sharma's dialogue: "... maine toh wohi kaha hai jo unke dharma granthi mein likha hai..."
⦁ Remove the following dialogues
According to the makers, Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder is based on the horrifying real-life incident of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur. This film dives deep into the events, the silence, the outrage and the battle for justice. The murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, 40, in 2022, sent shockwaves in Udaipur as well as the rest of India. He was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in the busy Hathipole area by two cleaver-wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam.
Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in the theatres on July 11, but owing to the case against the release of the movie, it was delayed. Now, the film is likely to release in the first week of August, but we will have to wait for the final confirmation. The film stars Vijay Raaz, Rajneesh Duggal and Preeti Jhangiani in lead roles.
Published 21 July 2025 at 16:34 IST