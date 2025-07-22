From Aashiqui Girl Shraddha Kapoor, To Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda, With Love

After Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ameesha Patel, Ananya Panday and others, Shraddha Kapoor took time time out to watch the latest Bollywood blockbuster Saiyaara, which marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. While Saiyaara is being compared with Aashiqui 2, with many calling it the Aashiqui of Gen Z audiences, Shraddha, the lead actress in the movie, praised it highly and recommended it highly.

The Stree 2 actress, who starred in Mohit Suri’s 2013 musical romantic drama blockbuster Aashiqui 2 shared a picture from a scene of the film and wrote, “Pure cinema…Pure drama…Pure magic. Uff..” She added, “Bohot time baad itna emotions feels kiya hai. Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhoongi. (I've felt so many emotions after such a long time. I'm going to watch this moment five times.)”

Saiyaara stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The story talks about love, loss and memory through the evolving relationship. The much-loved soundtrack of Saiyaara features compositions from Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet–Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.