Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7 (Early Estimates): Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Romantic Film Likely To Enter ₹200 Crore Club In Opening Week

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are basking in the success of their debut movie as the film has achieved a milestone by surpassing the ₹150 crore mark even before the end of the opening week. The craze around the movie is unlikely to fade, making it one of the successful movies of 2025, starring debutants. As the movie entered the last day of the opening week, the collection is expected to witness a dip, but might hold its ground.

Saiyaara box office collection day 7 (early estimates)

Ahaan and Aneet's romantic drama, which is earning rave reviews from critics and the audience, earned ₹8.55 crore at the box office in India on the seventh day since morning. Adding the seven-day collection, the total stands at ₹162.3 crore in India. The collection pace has slowed down, but the film is likely to either enter or near the ₹200 crore mark in the opening week. The Mohit Suri directorial featuring newcomers will definitely surpass the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (₹164 crore) today (July 24).

Even on Wednesday, Saiyaara registered its lowest single-day biz since its release. The movie opened to ₹21.5 crore and has been on an upward trajectory ever since, barring Wednesday (day 6), where it witnessed a slight decline but still minted above ₹20 crore.

Saiyaara had an overall 26.41 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with 19.74 per cent in the morning and 33.08 per cent in the afternoon.

Rajesh Kumar on what makes Saiyaara a success

In an interview with Galatta, Rajesh Kumar revealed the secret behind Saiyaara's success. He quoted, “Mohit would wait until he got the shot he had visualised. Every time, we took a shot for over four times, Ahaan would walk forward and apologise. He didn’t have a ‘give up’ attitude. This film was all about trust. This film was all about YRF believing in Mohit Suri. And Mohit Suri believing in this new couple and the supporting cast. We never thought it would be a blockbuster.”

Opening up about his favourite moment from the film, Rajesh said it was when Ahaan walked into the concert. "I was fida on it. The shot was crazy," he added.