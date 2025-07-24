Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Pawan Kalyan's Action Thriller Is Off To An Excellent Start

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan starrer has finally hit the theatres today, July 24, after a long delay. The movie is receiving negative reviews from the audience, with many calling it a "disaster". Despite this, the movie is performing well at the box office, thanks to Pawan Kalyan's 'star image'. The actor enjoys a huge fan following across the Telugu-speaking audience.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the action-adventure thriller earned ₹12.35 crore at the box office in India since morning. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is likely to open at ₹20 crore. Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit had an overall 54.71 per cent Telugu occupancy on Thursday, with 63.52 per cent in the morning and 45.89 per cent in the afternoon.

In Hindi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 had an overall 13.65 per cent Hindi occupancy, with 12.50 per cent in the morning and 14.80 per cent in the afternoon.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is 'Pure Torture'

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period drama which sees Pawan Kalyan play a Robinhood-like character. The movie, as reviewed by fans, has failed to strike a chord. The audiences seem to agree on the fact that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is outdated and that Pawan Kalyan seems out of touch with his acting skills. Given the fact that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in two parts, many said that the plans for a sequel should be shelved immediately.

(Screengrabs from the posts | Image: X)

All about Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1