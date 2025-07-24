Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Pawan Kalyan's Action Thriller Is Off To An Excellent Start

Updated 24 July 2025 at 17:03 IST
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan starrer has finally hit the theatres today, July 24, after a long delay. The movie is receiving negative reviews from the audience, with many calling it a "disaster". Despite this, the movie is performing well at the box office, thanks to Pawan Kalyan's 'star image'. The actor enjoys a huge fan following across the Telugu-speaking audience.
According to Sacnilk, the action-adventure thriller earned ₹12.35 crore at the box office in India since morning. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is likely to open at ₹20 crore. Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit had an overall 54.71 per cent Telugu occupancy on Thursday, with 63.52 per cent in the morning and 45.89 per cent in the afternoon.
In Hindi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 had an overall 13.65 per cent Hindi occupancy, with 12.50 per cent in the morning and 14.80 per cent in the afternoon.
Also Read: Ahead Of War 2 Trailer, Slick Fan Edit Shows How Hrithik 'Kabir' Roshan Goes Rogue and Sets A Clash With Jr NTR's Vikram
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period drama which sees Pawan Kalyan play a Robinhood-like character. The movie, as reviewed by fans, has failed to strike a chord. The audiences seem to agree on the fact that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is outdated and that Pawan Kalyan seems out of touch with his acting skills. Given the fact that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in two parts, many said that the plans for a sequel should be shelved immediately.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu sees Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu, a Robin Hood-like character who helps the underprivileged in the kingdom of Kollur. The movie is set in the 1650s. He is tasked with retrieving the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Delhi, where he comes face-to-face with Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol). As the drama unfolds and action takes centre stage, the true motive of Veera Mallu and his shared past with Aurangzeb comes to light.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 24 July 2025 at 17:03 IST