Saiyaara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Debut Film After Theatrical Run

Saiyaara OTT release: Mohit Suri’s romantic saga hit the big screens on July 18 and has been drawing audiences to packed theatres. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has impressed the cinegoers with the film raking over ₹80 crore collection in just 3 days. As the word of mouth of the romance film has been phenomenal, netizens continue catching early shows. However, there are many cinephiles waiting for its digital premiere. It has been learned that after the theatrical run, Saiyaara will make its OTT debut on Netflix. The official release date has not been announced yet.

When is Saiyaara releasing on OTT?

OTT giant Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights to Saiyaara. The film produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) is expected to follow the usual eight-week rule after its theatrical run. Reports suggest it will premiere on Netflix around late September or early October. The streaming platform has not yet given final confirmation on the exact OTT release date.

How much did Saiyaara earn in the opening weekend?

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara opened with a decent collection of ₹21 crore in India. The film received a bona fide positive response from audiences and saw strong growth over the weekend. On Saturday, the Ahaan Panday starrer earned ₹25 crore, and with impressive growth on Sunday, it collected another ₹37 crore. In its three-day theatrical run, Saiyaara has earned a total of ₹83 crore at the box office.