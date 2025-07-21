Shilpa Shirodkar Shot Dead: Actress Recalls Bizarre Publicity Stunt By Raghuveer Makers Amid Saiyaara 'No Promotional' Strategy

Movie promotions play a major role in attracting the audience to the theatres. Recently, Yash Raj Films decided to adopt a 'No Promotions' strategy for Saiyaara and to everyone's surprise, it worked. However, do you know, back in the 90s, makers adopted a 'weird' strategy which left not just the fans but also the family of Shilpa Shirodkar worried. During the interview with Pinkvilla, the actress recalled an incident when she was shooting for Raghuveer (1995) with Suniel Shetty. While she was shooting in Kullu Manali, a rumour was circulated that Shilpa had been shot dead. While the actress was unaware, it created chaos back at her home and among her fans.

Raghuveer makers take promotions a notch higher with this strategy

During an interview, Shilpa recalled the bizarre incident when news about her death was circulated. This created a panic at her home, and her parents called the hotel, as back in the day, there were no mobile phones. However, later she was told by the makers that it was a promotional activity for the film. “I was in Kullu Manali. My dad was trying to call the hotel because we didn’t have mobile phones at that time. I was shooting with Suniel Shetty there. Everyone who was watching the shoot there kept thinking if this is Shilpa or someone else because they knew the news," she recalled. The actress added that when she returned to her room, there were around 20 to 25 missed calls from her family.

Later, when the makers told her that it was a promotional strategy, she said, "Okay’. Yes, thoda zyada hogaya." Adding to this, Shilpa said, "There was no PR activity or anything at that time. Kuch pata hi nahi tha na. I was the last one to know that something like this was going to happen. No one used to take permission at that time. The film worked well, so I wasn’t really angry." The actress took the incident with a pinch of salt.

