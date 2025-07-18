Saiyaara X Review: 'Romance Genre Is Back In Bollywood And How,' Say Netizens About Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Starrer

Updated 18 July 2025 at 14:00 IST
Saiyaara X Review: Mohit Suri’s romantic film starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda released in cinemas today. Since the trailer launch, fans have been calling it a nostalgic reminder of Aashiqui 2. The first-day-first-show watchers have started sharing their reviews on X(formerly Twitter). The debutant starrer film has received a thumbs up from impressed viewers so far.
After watching the romantic saga in cinemas, one user wrote, “Saiyaara made me think why did Archies even happen or Nadaaniyaan. YRF actually trained those two. I am not saying they are some great actors, but if you compare them with the current lot of nepo, they are too good.”
Another shared, “Just saw #Saiyaara and my heart just stopped there. #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda's first film itself has so much true emotion and amazing chemistry.”
Someone else commented, “And they said content doesn't matter anymore… #Saiyaara just proved HEART > HYPE. When emotion meets execution, history is inevitable.”
One more user added, “It starts like a sweet romance… then throws a twist straight at your heart. #Saiyaara is the love story Bollywood needed: emotional, musical and fresh! Don’t miss Ahaan & Aneet’s powerful debut. Rating: 3.5/5.”
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic musical is expected to open well at the box office. Early trade reports suggest the film will earn ₹20 crore or more on its first day, making it the third-highest Bollywood opener of the year. As Saiyaara gears up to shine at the box office, holdover Hindi films like Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik and Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s Metro In Dino are likely to suffer badly.
