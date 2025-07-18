Saiyaara X Review: 'Romance Genre Is Back In Bollywood And How,' Say Netizens About Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Starrer

Saiyaara X Review: Mohit Suri’s romantic film starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda released in cinemas today. Since the trailer launch, fans have been calling it a nostalgic reminder of Aashiqui 2. The first-day-first-show watchers have started sharing their reviews on X(formerly Twitter). The debutant starrer film has received a thumbs up from impressed viewers so far.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara hit or flop?

After watching the romantic saga in cinemas, one user wrote, “Saiyaara made me think why did Archies even happen or Nadaaniyaan. YRF actually trained those two. I am not saying they are some great actors, but if you compare them with the current lot of nepo, they are too good.”

Another shared, “Just saw #Saiyaara and my heart just stopped there. #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda's first film itself has so much true emotion and amazing chemistry.”

Someone else commented, “And they said content doesn't matter anymore… #Saiyaara just proved HEART > HYPE. When emotion meets execution, history is inevitable.”

One more user added, “It starts like a sweet romance… then throws a twist straight at your heart. #Saiyaara is the love story Bollywood needed: emotional, musical and fresh! Don’t miss Ahaan & Aneet’s powerful debut. Rating: 3.5/5.”

Saiyaara at the box office