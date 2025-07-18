Metro In Dino: Anurag Basu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Konkona Sen Sharma Get Together For Bash | Watch

Updated 18 July 2025 at 13:26 IST
Metro In Dino hit the screens on July 4 and opened to a largely positive response. While the box office collections of the film remained low, the movie garnered overwhelmingly good reviews from critics and cinegoers alike. Days after the film's release, the director, along with the starcast, was spotted celebrating. Inside videos and photos of the bash are now viral.
On July 17, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi came together to celebrate the success of their film, Metro In Dino. The cast was accompanied by the director, Anurag Basu and music composer Pritam. Inside videos from the bash show the cast signing autographs for fans and clicking pictures with them as the film eyes near ₹50 crore at the box office. Brief clips also show the cast hugging and interacting with each other.
The event, hosted by director Anurag Basu's production house along with T-Series, celebrated the film's box office performance. Filmmakers and producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana were also in attendance at the success bash.
On July 17, Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram account to share a video from the set of Metro In Dino. The clip featured a candid moment where the actress could be seen breaking into the Gangnam Style step. The video also featured the actress's carefree moment with Aditya Roy Kapur. Penning a special appreciation note for Anurag Basu, Fatima wrote, “You have to work with dada to know how mad and beautiful it is to work with him.. Kaam toh kar rahe the, par usse zyaada masti! Abhi toh bohot saare photo aur video dumps aane waale hai. #metroindino ke. Abhi ke liye bas itna.” Metro In Dino features the actress with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.
