Metro In Dino: Anurag Basu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Konkona Sen Sharma Get Together For Bash | Watch

Metro In Dino hit the screens on July 4 and opened to a largely positive response. While the box office collections of the film remained low, the movie garnered overwhelmingly good reviews from critics and cinegoers alike. Days after the film's release, the director, along with the starcast, was spotted celebrating. Inside videos and photos of the bash are now viral.

Metro In Dino cast and crew celebrate film's success

On July 17, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi came together to celebrate the success of their film, Metro In Dino. The cast was accompanied by the director, Anurag Basu and music composer Pritam. Inside videos from the bash show the cast signing autographs for fans and clicking pictures with them as the film eyes near ₹50 crore at the box office. Brief clips also show the cast hugging and interacting with each other.



The event, hosted by director Anurag Basu's production house along with T-Series, celebrated the film's box office performance. Filmmakers and producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana were also in attendance at the success bash.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares unseen BTS from Metro In Dino