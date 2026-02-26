Salim Khan Health Update: 90-Year-Old Veteran Scriptwriter Is 'Out Of Danger,' Assures Daisy Shah

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. The next day, he underwent a treatment to treat the haemorrhage. The 90-year-old scriptwriter is still in the hospital, and his family and friends keep visiting him at the hospital. Now, Daisy Shah has confirmed that the veteran writer underwent a successful surgery and is doing fine.

Daisy Shah opens up about Salim Khan's health

Speaking to Filmygyan, Daisy Shah shared that she couldn't meet the veteran writer but is constantly in touch with the Khan family. "Salim sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well; it was a success, and he is under observation. But he is out of danger," the actress added.

(Salim Khan with his wives Salma and Helen)

Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure, which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was “very minimal.”

Salim Khan was admitted at 8:30 AM under the care of Dr Jalil D. Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring. A team of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

A look at Salim Khan's career trajectory

Salim Khan moved to Mumbai in the 1950s and initially worked as a film extra and supporting actor in Hindi cinema. His acting career was limited, but it led him to scriptwriting. In the late 1960s, Khan partnered with Javed Akhtar, forming Salim–Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema. Between 1971 and 1982, they wrote a series of commercially successful films, including Sholay, Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar and Don.