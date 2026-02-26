Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release: What To Expect From Benedict-Sophie's Love Story, As Per The Books

It's Bridgerton day, and excitement is high among fans. Based on Julia Quinn's novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, the second part of Bridgerton Season 4 will begin streaming on Netflix today. The show will pick up from the mid-season finale, where Benedict Bridgerton's indecent proposal to Sophie Baek raised eyebrows. As per the book, the remaining story of Benedict and Sophie is filled with more stolen glances, yearning, will they, won't they moments and a dramatic showdown in the climax. Here is all you can expect from Bridgerton season 4, part 2, episodes 5 to 8 (caution, spoilers ahead).

How will Sophie reply to Benedict's indecent proposal?

The first part of Bridgerton Season 4 ended with Benedict asking Sophie to be his mistress | Image: IMDb

In one of the most gripping moments of Bridgerton Season 4, Sophie and Benedict are having a moment of passion at the Bridgerton house when he drops the ‘M’ word on her. In the book, this scene takes place at ‘My Cottage’, where Benedict asks Sophie to be his mistress. As expected, Sophie instantly refuses, and this begins a game of hide and seek. While she tries to maintain her distance, Benedict cannot help but find excuses to be close to her, especially since she is shown to work in the Bridgerton house in the show.

How does Benedict come to know that Sophie is Lady in Silver?

In the book, Benedict first met Sophie in a masquerade ball that took place 2 years ago | Image: X

The reason why Benedict cannot fully commit to Sophie is that he has already given away his heart to the ‘lady in silver’. In the book, the masquerade takes place years before Sophie meets Benedict at the Cavender house. This makes it difficult for him to immediately recognise her. In the book, Benedict will discover her identity when she is blindfolded and playing a game with his cousins, making only her lips and part of her nose visible.



Does Violet know about Sophie and Benedict?



Benedict's mother Violet Bridgerton emerges as the real MVP in season 4 | Image: X

Since the beginning of Sophie and Benedict's story, Violet seems to be more aware of the reality of the situation than she shows. In the book, she emerges as the real hero. In a dramatic and intense climax, it is Violet's intervention that saves Sophie from her evil stepmother, Lady Araminta. Violet also comes clean with the confession that she was aware of the relationship between her son and Sophie and firmly believes that Beak is more than just a mere maid.



The new neighbours and the storm they bring with them

The real intentions of Lady Araminta will be exposed in the remaining story | Image: X

The first part of Season 4 also ended with a new family moving in next to the Brigerton house. The family is none other than Lady Araminta with her daughters Rosamund Li and Posy Li. This makes Sophie's life even more challenging. In the book, Posy spots Sophie at the Bridgerton house and seemingly reports it to her mother. Araminta takes this opportunity to catch hold of Sophie and does something unimaginable with her.

