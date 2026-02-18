Salim Khan Hospitalised: Netizens Slam Paparazzi For Intrusion Outside Lilavati Hospital, Say 'First Deol Brothers And Now Khan Family'

Legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. Soon after the news spread, industry people, including Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar, were snapped visiting Khan at the hospital apart from his family. Now, a video is going viral on the internet where Salman Khan, looking visibly disturbed, and Arbaaz Khan are seen leaving the hospital during the wee hours of Wednesday. Upon seeing him, the paparazzi at the venue surrounded his car, shouting "Salman Bhai". This did not go down well with the netzines and slammed the paparazzi culture.

Salman Khan looks frustrated

In the video going viral on the internet, Salman Khan looks upset and frustrated. Amid the chaos, he can be seen maintaining his calm. At one point in the video captured by the media, he was seen closing his eyes while seated inside the car.

On seeing him, the paparazzi rushed and surrounded his car repeatedly screaming his name to gain an update on his father Salim Khan's, health.

Netizens slam the paparazzi culture outside the hospital

Soon after the video was released, netizens expressed disappointment and urged the media to give space to the Khan family. A user wrote, "Why can’t you guys give the man space while recording? Don’t go in front of the car. Do it respectfully." Another wrote, "Paps stay away!"

A user compared the scenario to Dharmendra's hospitalisation, "First Deol brothers and now Salman Khan." "Why r d cameraman & reporters running behind d cars risking their lives for something not so important to anyone apart from the family," a user wrote. “Why can't these spectators/media give them a little privacy? At least, they must learn to control their excitement and stop yelling the names of the celebs," a comment reads.

Salim Khan's health update

According to multiple reports, Salim Khan has been put on ventilator support and will undergo surgery this morning. For further updates on Khan's health condition, a press briefing will be held today, February 18, subject to the family's consent, while strictly upholding the patient's confidentiality, the hospital informed.