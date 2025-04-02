Salman Khan, Accept Hindu Dharma, Become A Sanatani: Indore's Mahamandaleshwar Ram Gopal Das Ji Maharaj To Sikandar Star

Updated April 2nd 2025, 18:03 IST
While Salman Khan's Sikandar may not have been able to impress his fans, a watch seen on his wrist during the film promotions continues to grab eyeballs. The Bollywood star was recently seen wearing a limited-edition Ram Janmabhoomi watch with the motifs of the Ayodhya temple, Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman on the dial, attached to a saffron coloured strap. After Abhishek Bachchan and Anant Ambani , Salman was seen flaunting the limited edition Jacob & Co watch, estimated to cost around ₹61 lakh. The watch has been named the Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2.
After the watch on Salman's wrist went viral, Indore's Mahamandaleshwar Ram Gopal Das Ji Maharaj extended an invite to the actor to adopt Sanatan Dharma. Addressing Salman, Ram Gopal Das Ji Maharaj said, "You are from Indore. If some maulvi criticises you, then leave that religion. It's not a religion. Accept Hindu dharma. Become a Sanatani. Wear a Lord Ram locket also. We will make you wear a saffron coloured stole. Accept the Sanatana Dharma which talks about the well being of the world. Who are the maulvis to say anything? I invite you to come to Indore. We will welcome you to the Rajwada in a grand manner. We will make you a Sanatani in front of Lord Ram's idol. Wear watches on both wrists, a stole and chant Jai Shri Ram so that it benefits you and others."
Salman had earlier revealed that he was gifted the Ram Janmabhoomi watch by his mother Salma Khan.
Before the Ram Janmabhoomi watch, Jacob & Co has also launched a limited edition watch showcasing the four iconic monuments of India -- Taj Mahal, India Gate, Gateway of India and Qutub Minar. In October 2024, Jacob & Co. elevated the collection with the Wonders of India, replacing the Gateway of India with the Ram Mandir .
Published April 2nd 2025, 17:24 IST