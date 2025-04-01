Sikandar On OTT: Skip Salman Khan Starrer In Theatres, Know When And Where To Watch Actioner Online

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar was expected to uplift Bollywood, but it failed majorly to impress the fans. Seeing the sad situation of the actioner, netizens have started demanding that Khan announce his retirement as he is unable to live up to his stardom. Amid all this, for those who skipped to watch a movie in cinemas, here are the details of its OTT release.

When and where to watch Salman Khan’s Sikandar on OTT?

Sikandar hit the theatres on March 30, coincided with Eid-al-Fitr but turned out to be a major flop. Within two days, it earned over ₹50 crore at the box office. However, many fans chose to skip the theatrical release and have been waiting for its OTT debut.

As per the OTT advisory, Sikandar will be available on streaming platforms eight weeks after its theatrical run. However, the official release date has not yet been announced. As reported by OTTplay, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

Sikandar box office collection day 3 - early trend

According to Sacnilk, the movie has minted ₹3.3 crore so far. Theatres had a 6.87 per cent occupancy during the morning shows. Despite Salman Khan’s stardom, the film was expected to perform better, but even his fans seemed unimpressed with his performance.