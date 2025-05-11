Salman Khan Deletes 'Thank God For Ceasefire' Post After Backlash Over His Silence On Operation Sindoor

Salman Khan has maintained his silence over the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response over the same by destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen under Operation Sindoor. However, when India announced for ceasefire, Khan dropped a post on his social media handle on Saturday, May 10. This didn't go down well with the Indian citizens, and they criticised the actor for his silence on previous serious matters. The massive trolling led the actor to delete his post.

What did Salman Khan post?

On Saturday night, Salman Khan shared a post that read, "Thank god for the ceasefire..." His post came after Pakistan violated the ceasefire. Soon after he dropped the tweet, netizens were quick to question the veteran actor for maintaining his silence over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. "No tweets on Pahalgam. No tweets on the Indian Army. Lekin 'Thank God for the ceasefire' Tweets karke delete kar diya jata hai. Deshdhori #SalmanKhan. This face of his should never be forgotten."

Another wrote, "Not a Single Tweet on Pahalgam but Salman Khan is very happy for the ceasefire…"

A third user wrote, "So #SalmanKhan didn't post a single post related to #OperationSindooor but looking at him celebrating CEASEFIRE, when CEASEFIRE already got violated by Pakistan."

A user questioned, "No tweets about Operation Sindoor. Why?"

Amitabh Bachchan hails Operation Sindoor

Early Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle to express his anger over the Pahalgam terror attack and hailed India's move to avenge the heinous act under Operation Sindoor. He penned an excerpt from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem and wrote, "There are ashes of the funeral pyre, the world is asking for vermilion... (Babuji's line) So '….' I gave you the vermilion!!!"

He concluded his post by writing a famous line from his film Agnipath to encourage the Indian army, "OPERATION SINDOOR!!! Jai Hind! Jai Hind ki Sena. Tu na thamega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath...Agni Path! Agni Path! Agni Path!!!'Path! Agni Path! Agni Path!!!"