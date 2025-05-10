Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Dayaben Replaces Disha Vakani But...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The popular comedy serial has been missing its central character Dayaben since actress Disha Vakani took a break from the show due to her maternity in 2017. 8 years on, Disha is a mother to a daughter and son, but her comeback to TMKOC remains a mystery. The makers have often teased her comeback to the show in the iconic role opposite Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and in other instances, confirmed that casting is underway to replace Disha.

Amid this, a teaser of TMKOC has been trending online. It marks the return of Dayaben, but a new actor is seen instead of Disha Vakani. In the promo, the signature ‘He Ji Re’ music associated with Dayaben plays in the background. It introduces a new actress as Dayaben. The woman talks on the phone and then travels in a car. The look of the new actress is similar to Dayaben's. The video ends with a glimpse of show producer Asit Modi saying, “We promise that Daya Bhabhi will be seen in the show soon". The text on the video read, “Daya is back".

The viral clip made fans happy about Dayaben's return to TMKOC after 8 long years. Even though OG fans were divided about the new face as the much-loved character in the show, some said that it would be interesting to see her in Disha's shoes. However, as it turns out, the teaser of TMKOC is not a real one but fake.

Disha Vakani quit TMKOC in 2017 | Image: X