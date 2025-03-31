Salman Khan's Film Completely Collapses, Sikandar Headed For Total Flop Despite Eid Release Hype

Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer was one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025 and the biggest release of March, which didn't see any Bollywood release except John Abraham's The Diplomat. However, despite the hype, the film miserably failed to impress the critics and the audience. It was unable to dethrone Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which was released over a month ago on February 14.

3 factors that could have made Sikandar a blockbuster on opening day but failed

Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following across India but his superstar image couldn't help the movie to bring footfall in the theatres. Another two factors were the Eid holiday and Sunday, which could have helped the business but registered only 21.60 per cent occupancy on the opening day. Despite AR Murugadoss's reputation for making gripping stories like Ghajini, this action thriller was highly disappointing, with uninspiring performances.

Sikandar fails to beat Chhaava on opening day

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the movie fell short by ₹5 crore to beat the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava in India. The action drama opened at ₹26 crore at the box office in India. Whereas Chhaava earned ₹31 crore on the first day of the release. Sikandar's business was hit due to negative word-of-mouth.

(Sikandar vs Chhava | Image: Republic)

However, it will be interesting to see the collection on the second day of the release, given the holiday owing to Eid-ul-fitr.

Salman Khan's previous Eid release report

From 2010 to 2025, 11 movies have been released, out of which Dabangg, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha , had the lowest opening as it minted only ₹14.50 crore at the box office. Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, is topping the Eid release chart.