Malaika Arora Flaunts Her New Tattoo 'Sabr Shukr' After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor | Watch

Updated March 31st 2025, 11:10 IST
Malaika Arora, one of the most popular faces in the showbiz industry, never leaves an opportunity to make heads turn. Be it her extravagant sartorial choices or her outings with her girl gang. A recent of video of hers flaunting her tattoo during an event has gone viral on social media.
A video was shared by Instagram user in which during an event Malaika Arora was seen showing her tattoo. The tattoo was was written in a a beautiful calligraphy ‘sabr shukr. Soon, netizens flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “You look amazing”. Another user wrote, “Sabr (patience) and shukr (gratitude)”. “Aging reverse”, wrote the third user. Many netizens even commented that this is Malaika’s way of attaining peace and calm life, after her breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor.
Malaika Arora had recently turned showstopper for the evening on day three of Lake Fashion Week 2025. The actress stole the spotlight at the fashion gala in Mumbai. Malaika looked stunning in the dazzling collection by Namrata Joshipura on the runway.
The couple seemingly broke up in 2024 after dating for around six years. They started dating around 2018 and gave their fans major couple goals by sharing romantic photos from their vacations. He confirmed the breakup during the promotions of Singham Again last year. While Arjun was addressing the crowd, they repeatedly chanted Malaika's name. On hearing this, Arjun once and for all set the record straight by saying, "Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo." (No, I'm single now. Relax)".
Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The film released in cinemas on February 21, 2025.
Published March 31st 2025, 11:10 IST