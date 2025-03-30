Salman Khan’s Sikandar High On PR Goes Nowhere, Weak Plot Disappoint Fans

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan starrer Sikandar released on the big screens on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on March 30. The AR Murugadoss actioner is getting brutally trolled from the moment the first show goes on air. The makers have spent sweat on promotions however all water down under the weak plot and screenplay, leaving fans disappointed.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar falls flat even after heavy promotion

Salman Khan's Eid release was a lacklustre attempt that fell short. The film’s flimsy and implausible plot, paired with a sluggish screenplay, struggles to hold the audience's attention throughout its 140-minute duration. As per the netizens' reactions coming in, instead of portraying a regal Raja, Salman’s character feels more like Robin Hood—fighting hordes of goons, buying land in Dharavi with piles of cash, and instantly arranging treatment for 6,000 patients.

Despite AR Murugadoss's reputation for making gripping stories like Ghajini, this action thriller highly disappoints with its weak narrative and uninspiring performances.

Netizens call out ‘PR tactic’, says ‘weak storyline, disastrous acting….’

According to media reports, Sikandar was produced on a massive budget of ₹200 crore, with most of the filming taking place in Mumbai. Advance bookings reportedly brought in ₹2.96 crore gross across India, raising expectations for the film. However, disappointed audiences have shared online images of empty theatres clearing the air for ground truth.