Sikandar: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Gets Roasted For Poor Execution, Netizens Say 'Outdated And Terrible Editing'

AR Murugadoss’ directorial Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles hit the theatres today, ie, on March 30, day head of Eid-ul-fitr. Movie buffs who watched the film have brutally trolled calling it as ‘biggest disaster’ of the actor-director duo.

Netizens verdict on Salman Khan starrer Sikandar

Salman Khan’s stature and his past record kept the anticipation high, but it crashed down after the released. The box-performance of the film is clear with the reviews given by netizens. One user wrote, “Salman Khan is ruining his own legacy by making such bad movies. Hope he wakes up before it’s too late. And why did makers give only 30 sec screen time to the best song of the film”.

Another user wrote, “Just one word review- Disappointing’.

“Sikandar is a Joke, YouTuber Suraj Kumar’s savage review says it all. Insaan se Bandar ban jaoge, movie dekh ke Bhayandar ban jaoge”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “Disaster, Salman Khan in the whole movies wasn’t giving Hero vibes. He was looking to dull, fat during actin scene. Dude if you aren’t fit just go to gym loose weight then do the movie. Why the hell with this mota fitness. You are playing Hero”.

X user named DVT wrote, “Sikandar review: The film stars well but loses steam with a weak villain (Satyarak) and a disappointing climax. Too much back-and-forth between Rajkot and Mumbai makes the plot feel stretched. Overall, a decent Tamil entertainer, but nothing special”.

All about Sikandar: Cast, Plot and Box office report

Sikandar is helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Kishore and Nawab Shah among others. Sikandar follows the story of a youth who confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people’s rights in a nation gripped by injustice.