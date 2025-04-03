Salman Khan's 'Disappointed' Fan's Suggestion To Him After Sikandar Failure: You're Not Working In Right Direction...

Salman Khan's Sikandar was released during the Eid holiday but witnessed the worry-worthy reviews and collection at the box office. Since the fans are unimpressed with Bhaijaan's recent action-thriller drama and tried after a string of flops, they are urging their superstar and his team to pick better scripts like his previous hits.

Salman’s disappointed fans cry for a better film

Salman's fans have written an open letter requesting and bashing him at the same time to take on roles that suit his age, similar to Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. One user slammed Salman by writing, "Dear #SalmanKhan and his team, your fans have been requesting you for the past seven years to do what is best for you, but you never responded. Shame on such a team, who are responsible for this downfall."

In the letter, a fan described the Sikandar star as their “inspiration in life” but expressed disappointment over the past few years. They criticised his choice of films, the people he works with, and the effort he puts in.

The user urged Salman to avoid mindless masala films, stating that watching him in movies like KBKJ, Radhe, and Sikandar is painful.

The letter also offers support and suggests a change in his approach to selecting films.

Sikandar box office collection day 4

On its fourth day after release, the movie's box office collection dropped by 50 per cent, earning only ₹9.75 crore. This brought its total earnings over four days to ₹84.25 crore. On Wednesday, Sikandar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.08 per cent, with Kolkata reporting the highest at 18.25 per cent.