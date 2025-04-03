'Salman Khan Do Better Films' Trends High On X After Sikandar's Debacle, Netizens Say 'Stop Wasting Time'

Salman Khan's Sikandar is witnessing low performance at the box office despite being a single release during the Eid holiday. Since the fans are unimpressed with Bhaijaan's recent action-thriller drama after a string of flops, they are trending 'Salman Do Better Films' on X (formerly Twitter), urging him to pick better scripts like his previous hits.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Netizens urge Salman Khan to make better films after Sikandar tanks

Salman's fans have written an open letter requesting him to take up roles that suit his age like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Mammootty. A user wrote, "Dear #SalmanKhan and his team, your fans are requesting to listen and do what good for you from last 7 years and you never responded, shame on such team whos the reason behind there downfall."

Another user asked the actor not to do any mindless masala movies. "Salman! Give us art!" read the post. "You built a LARGER-THAN-LIFE image but are throwing it away. Stop wasting time, pick good films, and rule again!" wrote another.

"Imagine Salman Bhai in something age appropriate role in something like Old Man Logan or Vikram," read a post.

Another wrote, "#SalmanKhan , A big request to you for your sake, kindly choose your script and select the next movie wisely, don’t fall in the trap of your literary useless team. Listen to your fan, who was only there throughout to your journey."

Sikandar box office collection day 4



On the fourth day of the release, the movie witnessed a 50 per cent drop in the collection. The movie minted only ₹9.75 crore at the box office. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹84.25 crore. Sikandar had an overall 12.08 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with the maximum reported in Kolkata (18.25 per cent).