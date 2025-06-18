Samara Sahni's Ranbir Kapoor-like Charm Impresses Netizens After Her Pap Interaction Video Goes Viral: Don't Miss Mom Riddhima Kapoor's Reaction

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece, Samara Sahni, has yet again broken the internet with her cutest interaction with paparazzi in Mumbai. We all know that apart from Ralia’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni’s daughter is paps favourite. Her confidence in front of the camera has made her a star since childhood. This time was no exception, the young Kapoor Chirag delighted fans with her adorable appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni interacts with paparazzi goes viral

On Tuesday evening, Samara Sahni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor went out for dinner. The trio visited a popular restaurant in Mumbai, where they met by a sea of paparazzi.

While posing with her mother and grandmother, Samara charmed the photographers with her cute interaction. She warmly asked, “How are you?” and “How was your day?” Her giggles and shy smile as she covered her mouth added to her charm. When a photographer introduced himself, she politely responded, “Nice meeting you.” Samara even paused briefly to pose for the cameras before departing, wishing them, “Have a nice day. Have a nice night. Bye.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, standing behind, laughed as she asked her daughter to move forward. She smiled at the exchange between the paparazzi and Samara. Earlier, Neetu, who had already walked ahead, was spotted laughing as Samara began chatting with the paparazzi. Videos and photos of their outing soon surfaced on social media.