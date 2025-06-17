Ankita Lokhande's Reaction To Vicky Jain Holding Meera Chopra's Hand At Mumbai Event Reminds Fans Of Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh-Madhuri Dixit Moment | Watch

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. Their public appearances often leave fans and netizens either charmed or irked. Most recently, Pavitra Rishta actress and her husband were spotted at an event in Mumbai on Monday evening. From the venue, a video of Vicky interacting with actress Meera Chopra caught attention, as netizens quickly noticed Ankita's reaction.

Ankita Lokhande’s cult reaction to Vicky Jain holding Meera Chopra's hand goes viral

In the now-viral video, shared by the Instabollywood page, Vicky and Meera are seen engaged in an animated conversation. Vicky is holding Meera's hand while she appears shocked.

When Vicky returned to his wife, Ankita, the camera captured the Pavitra Rishta actress observing Meera closely for nearly a minute before turning away. Later, Ankita was seen whispering something to Vicky, who stood behind her.

As the video gained traction online, netizens began debating if Ankita felt "jealous" of Vicky's interaction with Meera. One Instagram user commented, "As a wife, jealousy feels hona it's a normal thing (sic)," while another joked, "I love her expressions! Vicky, what have you done... Hope you reach home in one piece (sic)." Many have gone down memory lane saying this incident reminded them of Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's viral moment with Madhuri Dixit.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 and gained attention as participants in Bigg Boss 17. Their frequent arguments and disagreements on the show sparked widespread discussion, with divorce even being mentioned in their conversations.