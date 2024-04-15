Sandeep Reddy Vanga Picks THIS Tamil Star To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Role In Animal

Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga earned massive critical and commercial acclaim for his last outing Animal. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film minted more than ₹500 crore at the domestic box office and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time. At a recent media event, the director was asked which Tamil star is suited to play the role of Rannvijay, essayed by Ranbir in the original, if the film were to be remade in Tamil. His response left fans both surprised and buzzing with excitement.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga chooses Suriya to play Rannvijay in the Tamil version of Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga attended an award event held in Chennai recently. The director was asked who would be an appropriate pick for the leading role if a Tamil version of the Animal was made. The filmmaker mentioned Suriya's name instantly.

Anchor : Which tamil star suites #Animal movie role?@imvangasandeep : SURIYA sir.#Kanguva

pic.twitter.com/T0wMrEI3AT — Suriya Fans Trends (@Trendz_Suriya)

The director’s response was met with thundering applause from the audience. Animal hit the big screens on December 1 and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Following the success of the action flick, the director is gearing up for the shoot of his film Spirit, starring Prabhas.

Fans share why Suriya would be a good fit for Animal role

Upon the release of Animal, social media users drew comparisons between Ranbir’s character Rannvijay and Suriya’s character in Vikram, given their violent nature. A section of ocial media users shared that Aziz Haque (Ranvijay’s clone in Animal), bore similarities with Suriya’s Rolex in the Kamal Haasan-led Vikram (2022). Some even trolled the makers for blatantly copying the climax scene of Animal from Vikram as they were found to be similar in tone.

Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, went on to mint ₹553.87 crore at the domestic box office. Overseas the movie has minted ₹255 crore. It stars Ranbir in a dual role as Ranvijay and Aziz Haque. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action drama is available to streaming on Netflix.