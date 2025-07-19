Sangeeta Bijlani's Pune Farmhouse Vandalised And Burgled, Probe Underway

Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse in the Maval in Pune was ransacked and burgled between March 7 and July 18. A case of theft has been filed with the Lonavala Rural Police. Along with the theft, several valuable items in the farmhouse were vandalised. According to a police statement in ANI, unidentified burglars broke into the house by cutting through the wire mesh of the rear compound wall. They stole ₹50,000 in cash and a television set, which cost approximately ₹7000. At the time of the incident, neither Sangeeta nor any of her domestic staff were present at the farmhouse. The complaint was filed by Mohammad Mujib Khan, a personal assistant to Sangeeta's former husband, Mohammed Azharuddin, as per ANI.

Lonavala Rural Police has registered a case under BNS Sections 331(3), 331(4), 305(a), 324(4), and 324(5) against unknown persons. The investigation is going on, and the police are examining the crime scene to gather evidence, such as fingerprints and CCTV footage.

Who is Sangeeta Bijlani?

Sangeeta began her career as a model at the age of 16. She featured in several commercials. In 1980, she was crowned Miss India Universe. She then represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, South Korea, where she won the Best National Costume award.

In 1988, she made her Bollywood debut with Qatil, alongside Aditya Pancholi and then went on to star in films such as Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm and Yodha.

She was last seen in the 1996 film Nirbhay, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Paresh Rawal.