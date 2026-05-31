Sanjay Gupta Flags Underage Children Attending Obsession Screening In India Despite CBFC's 'A' Rating

The latest Hollywood release, Obsession, hit the big screens on May 29 in India. The movie has become a rage sensation ever since its US premiere on May 15. Clips of the movie made it to instagram algorithm, and Obsession continued to record unprecedented week-on-week growth at the box office, both domestically and overseas. While the horror thriller has dominated social media discourse, it faced brutal cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India. The Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette starrer was certified with an ‘A’ certificate, deeming it fit to be publically viewed only by cinegoers above 18 years of age.

However, acclaimed Bollywood director Sanjay Gupta took to his social media account to flag even young children being present at the screening of the film. On May 30, the Shootout of Wadala (2013) fame took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that he visited a theatre where most of the audience in the housefull hall showcasing Obsession were ‘underage’ children. He wrote, "Yesterday evening I went for a just-released Malayalam film, and I was the only one in the theatre. In the next screen, my son was watching OBSESSION and the theatre was packed with kids, most of whom were underage. It’s amazing how this film is a sensation all over."



Also Read: Meet Curry Barker, 27-year-old Director Behind The Horror Film Obsession

Internet furious over CBFC chopping off critical scenes from Obsession despite an A certificate

Following the release of Obsession, there was selective outrage online over trimmed scenes in the Curry Barker's horror thriller. As per reports, the CBFC trimmed 38 seconds of ‘graphic sexual activity and extreme violence' sequences. Fans of the genre argued that the cuts were implemented when the movie was already certified with an ‘A’ certificate. There have been rumours of the film's uncut and uncensored version debuting on streaming platforms soon. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.