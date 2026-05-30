Obsessed With Obsession? Meet Curry Barker, 27-year-old YouTuber Turned Director Behind The $100 Million Grosser Horror Film

It is not every day that cinegoers go down a rabbit hole to know about a filmmaker after watching their creation on the big screen. This happened with Curry Barker, who has left the internet obsessed with his horror feature, Obsession. The horror thriller film starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette hit the big screens on May 15. Select horror fans and a few who were intrigued by the movie caught it on the big screen in the first few days. From there, postive word of mouth flooded social media and the movie blew up. Clips of the movie made it to instagram algorithm, and Obsession continued to record unprecedented week-on-week growth at the box office, both domestically and overseas. While the performances of the actors, the plot and the screenplay have received unanimous praise online, fans are also left intrigued about the filmmaker behind the over $1 million grosser horror flick.

Who is Curry Barker? The director of Obsession

Curry Barker is not an unfamiliar name in the cinephile circles. He is well-renowned for the sketch comedy channel on YouTube, That's A Bad Idea. However, his rise from a YouTuber to one of the most sought-after Hollywood directors is remarkable. The self taught fillmaker dabbled with content creation from when he was just a 10-year-old boy. He admitted that he began making films only so that he could act in them, but later ended up falling in love with the craft of it.

Curry Barker has cemented his name as one of the best Hollywood horror directors | Image: Instagram

While he already boasted 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, he catapulted as a filmmaker when his serial killer short film Milk & Serial (2024) was released. The movie, made using found footage, was mounted on a modest budget of $800 and caught the attention of avid cinema watchers, especially fans of the genre. After the premiere of Obsession at the Toronto Film Festival in 2025, Barker emerged as a bona fide star.

Barker boasts 1.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel | Image: Screengrab

The premiere of the horror movie was met with not just a standing ovation but also production companies outbidding each other to buy rights to the movie. At the end of a competitive spree, Nosferatu fame Focus Features won the production rights and bought the movie, which was made on a budget of less than $1 million.

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Even before Obsession made it to the big screens, Barker had deals with three of Hollywood’s great horror producers who will bankroll his next, Anything but Ghosts, which he will direct and star in. Apart from this, he is also working on making his acclaimed YouTube short film, The Chair, into a full feature.



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A scene from Curry Barker's Obsession | Image: X

An Alabama native, Curry Barker was just 25 years old when he was shot to global fame. 2 years later, he is now one of the most talked-about young horror directors in Hollywood.





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