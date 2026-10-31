Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil Director, Dies At 59 After Suffering Head Injury

Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil, Kaante and Shoutout at Wadala, died on October 30 at the age of 59. The director died after slipping at his home at night and injuring his head. The news was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. He took to his social media handle and expressed shock at the passing of Gupta.

Pandit shared a photo of Gupta and penned a heartfelt note that reads, "It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, a full-of-life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti."

Details of his last rites will be shared soon.

Sanjay Gupta's close friend Hanif Chunawala also expressed shock at his sudden death and shared details of the incident. "He fell in the kitchen last night and sustained a head injury. Unfortunately, he passed away. We are in shock," Hanif shared with news agency ANI.

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Film critic Taran Adarsh also penned a heartfelt note expressing shock, “Shocked beyond words... Just can't believe that director #SanjayGupta is no more... Met him just a few days ago at the Mata Ki Chowki held at his residence... This is truly heartbreaking and difficult to process... My deepest condolences to his family... Om Shanti.”

Who was Sanjay Gupta?

Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut in 1994 with the movie Aatish: Feel the Fire starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt. He then went on to direct and write movies such as Ram Shastra, Khauff and Jung. He is famously known for directing successful movies Kaabil, Kaante and Shoutout at Wadala.

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His last directorial venture was in 2024 with The Miranda Boys, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.

Sanjay Gupta was quite active on social media, particularly on X, where he frequently shared his opinions on various issues concerning the film industry.