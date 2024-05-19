Advertisement

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie, Love & War made headlines earlier this year. The period drama is all set to star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Now, fresh developments have emerged and revealed an important step forward in the film's production. The filmmaker recently revealed that he has started working on the music for the film and has already created a song.

Without this song, the film would be incomplete, says SLB

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Bhansali was asked about his upcoming film Love & War. The filmmaker revealed he has created a song for the movie. He acknowledged that the film wouldn't be complete without that tune, but he wasn't sure where he would fit the song in.

Describing the process as “spontaneous”, “erratic” and “chaotic”, SLB said, “I have created a song for Love & War, and I don’t know where I’ll fit it in, but I have created it. And now I’ll find a way, and I know that song has to be in the film, and without that song, the film would be incomplete.”

More about Love & War

Recent reports from Midday reveal that the set for Love & War will be created at Sunil Maidan in Film City, Goregaon, the same location that recently housed the massive set of Bhansali's upcoming OTT project, Heeramandi. The production design team is set to commence groundwork for Love & War following the dismantling of the Heeramandi set.

Bhansali, who is known for his attention to detail and larger-than-life vision, is expected to personally oversee the creation of the film's universe.

A source close to the production shared insights into the creative process and revealed, “Over the next few months, the art and production design team will bring alive Bhansali sir’s imagination by creating miniature replicas of the prime sets, and get his approvals. The set construction will begin in full force after the monsoon, laying the foundation for a November shoot.”