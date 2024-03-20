×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Sara Ali Khan On Criticism Of Her Performance In Atrangi Re: Whether You Like It Or Not...

Sara Ali Khan has opened up on the negative reception on her performance in Atrangi Re. The film premiered on OTT and also featured Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Atrangi Re
Atrangi Re | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. The drama movie will premiere directly on digital on March 22. In a promotional interview before the release of her film, the actress opened up about dealing with criticism. 

Sara Ali Khan on dealing with criticism faced for Atrangi Re

In an exclusive conversation with OTT Play, Sara Ali Khan opened up on dealing with flak received for Atrangi Re. The movie, released in 2022, also featured Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actress played the role of a runaway bride who is forced to marry another man but things take a gloomy turn when her boyfriend enters the picture. 

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re | Image: Sara Ali Khan /Instagram 

Talking about the feedback she received for Atrangi Re, Sara told the publication, “If I feel I've done an honest and good job, like I feel I did an honest and good job in Atrangi Re, now whether you like it or not is your prerogative.” She also added that apart from skills and hard work, one’s luck also has a big role to play in the reception of a film. 

Sara Ali Khan on receiving criticism 

The actress argued that though she welcomes criticism for her work, she also understands that she is in a subjective field and that what she likes does not necessarily be liked by others. The Gaslight actress said, “I don't mind at all. I like the fact that I'm in a very subjective field. I mean, aapko shayad acha lage ya aapko acha nahi lagega, that's your view. (I mean, maybe you'll like it or maybe you won't; that's your view.).” 

A file photo of Sara Ali Khan | Iamge: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram 

She further argued that ‘beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. She added, “ So as long as I know, my vision of the work is my vision of the work, and it shouldn't be tainted by your vision of the work.” Sara Ali Khan also spoke about the negative reviews for Atrangi Re she asserted that she did her best performance in the film and if people do not like the film, it is not her ‘prerogative’. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

