Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her mom Amrita Singh's birthday today, February 9. The actress shared adorable pictures with her mom from the sets of her films Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan and penned a heartfelt birthday note reflecting their strong bond.

Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for mom Amrita Singh

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the photos in which 5the mother-daughter duo is happily posing for the camera and her birthday note was more in a poem form. She started it with these words, "Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan... Aap mein bastein mere Praan... My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan... And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan... Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan... Doing all that you have isn’t Aasaan... Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann... Your endless mamta, patience and Dyaan..."

She added, "That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan... Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan... Thank you maa.. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan"

What's next for Sara Ali Khan

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak, co-starring an ensemble star cast of Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapoor. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film brings a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance. It is inspired by Anuja Chauhan’s book Club You To Death. Murder Mubarak will premiere on March 15 on Netflix.

Sara also has Metro In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Jagan Shakti's untitled project in the pipeline, both slated to release this year.