Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Sara Ali Khan Wishes 'Mommy Jaan' Amrita Singh On Her Birthday In A Poetic Style

Sara Ali Khan has dropped an adorable post on Instagram wishing her mother Amrita Singh on her birthday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan with mom Amrita Singh | Image:Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her mom Amrita Singh's birthday today, February 9. The actress shared adorable pictures with her mom from the sets of her films Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan and penned a heartfelt birthday note reflecting their strong bond.

Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for mom Amrita Singh

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the photos in which 5the mother-daughter duo is happily posing for the camera and her birthday note was more in a poem form. She started it with these words, "Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan... Aap mein bastein mere Praan... My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan... And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan... Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan... Doing all that you have isn’t Aasaan... Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann... Your endless mamta, patience and Dyaan..."

She added, "That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan... Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan... Thank you maa.. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan"

Advertisement

What's next for Sara Ali Khan

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak, co-starring an ensemble star cast of Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapoor. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film brings a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance. It is inspired by Anuja Chauhan’s book Club You To Death. Murder Mubarak will premiere on March 15 on Netflix.

Murder Mubarak teaser: Pankaj Tripathi to catch real killer among Karisma, Sara & other 5
(A still from the video | Image: Instagram)

Sara also has Metro In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Jagan Shakti's untitled project in the pipeline, both slated to release this year.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

19 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

22 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

28 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

29 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

32 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

38 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info13 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile23 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement