Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Murder Mubarak Teaser Out, Sara Ali Khan-Vijay Varma's Whodunit To Release On March 15

Murder Mubarak boasts a stellar star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapdia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Murder Mubarak
Murder Mubarak | Image:Instagram
Murder Mubarak is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film boasts a stellar star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapdia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra. The makers of the same have announced the release date of the film with a teaser. 

Murder Mubarak teaser presents a whodunit mystery 

Bringing a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance, the entertaining Murder Mubarak debuts onscreen on March 15. Directed by the illustrious Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film presents a remarkable book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s Club You To Death.

As secrets and lies come to the surface, the story turns the spotlight on an array of suspects, portrayed by an exceptional cast. This includes talents such as Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar, all of whom skillfully mask their characters’ ulterior motives. Leading the charge is Pankaj Tripathi, playing a non-traditional cop. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. 

Homi Adajania says Murder Mubarak has a binge-worthy magic 

Talking about the upcoming film, director Homi Adajania said, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it’s like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited!” 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

