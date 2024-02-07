Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Don 3: Sara Ali Khan Circling Role In Ranveer Starrer? Actress' Meeting With Producer Sparks Rumours

Earlier, it was reported that Farhan Akhtar approached Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon for the role of Roma, played by Priyanka Chopra in previous sequels.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan
A screengrab from the video. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Last year Farhan Akhtar announced that he is returning to the directorial seat after 13 years with Don 3. He shared a teaser and revealed the face of the leading hero, Ranveer Singh. However, rumours about the female lead have been doing the rounds for quite a long time. Earlier, it was reported that the makers have approached Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon for the leading roles. Now, a new actress has joined the list of suspects for the role of Roma.

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 has some “surprises” in store for the fans | Filmfare.com

Is Sara Ali Khan the new Roma of Don 3?

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's office. The actress was papped in a casual attire - a salmon pink crop top paired with ribbed baggy denim. She sported no-makeup look and let her hair loose. If the report turns out to be true, then this will Sara's second film with Ranveer after 2018 hit film Simmba.

A look at Don 3 teaser

Last year, Farhan took to his Instagram handle and shared a teaser, confirming Ranveer's potrayal in the film. The teaser opens in an apartment against the skyline of a city with actor's voice over going, "Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane  ko.” He can be seen in statement shades,  smokes a cigarette, and wields a revolver in Don style.

Later, Farhan spoke to Variety on announcing the new film in the Don franchise and shared that he and Shah Rukh Khan could not find any common grounds, thus decided to part ways. The director added "I’m not in a position to replace anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years. I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, but somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted ways mutually, knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is."

Published February 6th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

